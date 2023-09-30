Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.