Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $561,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.