Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

