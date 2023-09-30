Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

