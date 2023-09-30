Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.