Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 9.4% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of RTX by 120.6% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.