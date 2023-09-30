Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 265 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

SHW opened at $255.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

