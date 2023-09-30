Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 459 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.