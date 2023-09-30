Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPYG opened at $59.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

