Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 8,415 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

