Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 53,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,430,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS PAVE opened at $30.38 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

