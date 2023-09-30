Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 77.6% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 209.7% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.13. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

