Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 240,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

