AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $4.75

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $15.50 to $4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $19.19.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AMC stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.