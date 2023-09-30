American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.60 to $15.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.57.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

