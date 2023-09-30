American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.97. 221,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 471,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.10 target price on shares of American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

American Lithium Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$420.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

