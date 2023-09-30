American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

