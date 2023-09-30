American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
