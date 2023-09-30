American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMT opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $158.17 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

