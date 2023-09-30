Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and $89.84 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.51921206 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

