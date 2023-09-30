Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 81,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,365. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

