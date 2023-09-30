Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,404,876 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

