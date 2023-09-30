Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 473.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271,539 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $63,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

ADI stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

