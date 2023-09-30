Analyzing MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) & Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

MGM China pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.2%. Monarch Casino & Resort pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MGM China pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monarch Casino & Resort pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM China and Monarch Casino & Resort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM China N/A N/A N/A $1.55 0.77 Monarch Casino & Resort $477.87 million 2.49 $87.48 million $4.59 13.53

Profitability

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. MGM China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MGM China and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM China N/A N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort 18.20% 18.01% 13.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGM China and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM China 1 0 1 0 2.00 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 1 2 0 2.67

Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.32%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than MGM China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of MGM China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats MGM China on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM China

(Get Free Report)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

