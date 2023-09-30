Analyzing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -821.49% -115.43% Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.61 -$42.54 million ($0.13) -0.83 Biotricity $10.60 million 1.73 -$18.66 million ($1.69) -1.27

This table compares Titan Medical and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Titan Medical and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Biotricity beats Titan Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

