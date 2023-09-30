AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $17.96 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $476.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

