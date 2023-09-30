Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 2.8%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.08). Approximately 1,481,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,752,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

Andrada Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.30. The stock has a market cap of £104.72 million, a PE ratio of -680.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Andrada Mining

(Get Free Report)

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.