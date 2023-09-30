AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after buying an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

See Also

