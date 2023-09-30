Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

APLE stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

