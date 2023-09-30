Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.