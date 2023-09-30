AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
