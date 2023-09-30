AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

