Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Aptose Biosciences

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $11.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

