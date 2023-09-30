Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.76

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 4635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.80) by C($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

