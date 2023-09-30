Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Up 62.9% in September

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the period. 28.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARAV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Aravive Stock Performance

ARAV opened at $0.13 on Friday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 834.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

