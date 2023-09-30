Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

