Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 95,363 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 209,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $159.49. 530,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

