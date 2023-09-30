Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Down 31.2% in September

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 203,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 151,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AOGO stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.