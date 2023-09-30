Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 867,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
ARQQ opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $10.67.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
