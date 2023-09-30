Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 867,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

ARQQ opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

