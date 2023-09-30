Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $32.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

