Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 5th Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $227.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

