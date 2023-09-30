Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%.

Aspen Group Price Performance

ASPU stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Featured Stories

