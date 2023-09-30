Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 3,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Company Profile
Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. It operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). The company is involved in the production and sale of salmon. It operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Sapphire ASA
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Sapphire ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Sapphire ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.