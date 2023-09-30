Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Up 41.7% in September

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLX. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Atlas Lithium stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Atlas Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

