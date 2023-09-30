Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,034,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,465.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total transaction of $1,681,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,512,757.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,491 shares of company stock worth $67,031,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.3 %

Atlassian stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $246.15.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.