AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in AT&T by 180.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $168,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in AT&T by 3,061.2% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in AT&T by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

