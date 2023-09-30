AUD/PLN (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Shares Down 3.2%

AUD/PLN (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 34,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 36,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
AUD/PLN Stock Up 2.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AUD/PLN
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for AUD/PLN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUD/PLN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.