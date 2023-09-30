Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Auddia by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

About Auddia

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

