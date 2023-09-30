Audius Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $167.57 million and $2.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

