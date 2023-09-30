Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 304 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 8.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03. The firm has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

