authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $132,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,290.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of authID by 138.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of authID by 188.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter.

authID Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. authID has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 7,626.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,148.00%.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

