AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.53.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $171.86 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

